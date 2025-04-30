Jersey Couples Need to Stop Sharing This One Thing

Here's an odd statistic uncovered in a recent survey: One-third of all couples share deodorant.
Yeah, they share deodorant. "Here, I just swiped my armpits, now you can do the same." Really? That can't be healthy, can it?
Here's why you shouldn't be sharing deodorant
While sharing is nice, for some things, it's probably not a good idea. It's just not healthy. If one person has an infection, like ringworm, it can be spread by sharing things like deodorant.
Dr. Dray is a Dermatologist, and has this advice:
Dr. Dray's advice: Certain skin infections can be transferred from your skin, to deodorant sticks, and then to someone else's skin, if shared. I recommend everyone have their own deodorant. In the end, it shouldn't cost more for each person to have their own, as you will go through it less frequently than sharing one stick.
Yeah, maybe not the best idea to share deodorant.
We found out that a lot of people are sharing toothbrushes. That's weird, too, right?
Other things couples should not share
We posed the question on Facebook, "What are some things couples shouldn't share?" Here are some of the answers we received:
- "Bathrooms"
- "Razors" (Yes!)
- "Bank accounts"
- "Facebook accounts"
- "Wash cloths"
What's mine is mine, and what's yours is yours.
