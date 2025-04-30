Jersey Couples Need to Stop Sharing This One Thing

Jersey Couples Need to Stop Sharing This One Thing

Photo by Carly Rae Hobbins on Unsplash

Here's an odd statistic uncovered in a recent survey: One-third of all couples share deodorant.

Yeah, they share deodorant. "Here, I just swiped my armpits, now you can do the same." Really? That can't be healthy, can it?

Photo by Annette Sousa on Unsplash
loading...

Here's why you shouldn't be sharing deodorant

While sharing is nice, for some things, it's probably not a good idea. It's just not healthy. If one person has an infection, like ringworm, it can be spread by sharing things like deodorant.

Dr. Dray is a Dermatologist, and has this advice:

@drdrayzday Is sharing deodorant bad? Certain skin infections can be transferred from your skin, to deodorant sticks, and then to someone else’s skin, if shared. I recommend everyone have their own deodorant. In the end, it shouldn’t cost more for each person to have their own, as you will go through it less frequently than sharing one stick. #deodorant #hygiene #dermatologist @missusmom ♬ original sound - Dr Dray | Dermatologist

Yeah, maybe not the best idea to share deodorant.

We found out that a lot of people are sharing toothbrushes. That's weird, too, right?

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app
Photo by Jennifer Marquez on Unsplash
loading...

Other things couples should not share

We posed the question on Facebook, "What are some things couples shouldn't share?" Here are some of the answers we received:

  • "Bathrooms"
  • "Razors" (Yes!)
  • "Bank accounts"
  • "Facebook accounts"
  • "Wash cloths"

What's mine is mine, and what's yours is yours.

LOOK: Every Kid Wanted to Go to These Famous TV and Movie Locations

Before Google Earth and instant streaming, your imagination had to do the traveling, and TV and movies were your passport. From pirate coves to suburban streets, these were the places every kid dreamed of visiting.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: These TV Guide Covers Will Take You Back to a Golden Age of Television

From "Who Shot J.R.?" to the tearful goodbye on the final episode of M*A*S*H, TV Guide — and those unforgettable covers — were once a treasured part of every TV lover’s routine.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Health
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, Health Update, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3