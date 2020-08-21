Surprising Drinks That Contain Too Much Sugar
It’s obvious that the best thing to drink to keep you hydrated and healthy is water, but some people crave more flavor. There are a variety of drinks out there that are painted out to be healthy, but it’s important to know what ones are jam-packed full of sugar. Here are five beverages that you might want to cut down on to reduce sugar in your diet.
Fruit Juice
While juice may contain vitamins and minerals, what they do not advertise is how much sugar it contains. There can be as much sugar in juice as there is in a bottle of coke. A lot of people think just because it is not soda, it’s healthy, but that is definitely not the case.
Sports Drinks
Drinks like Gatorade, Powerade, etc advertise themselves as being the drink for athletes. This leads people to think that these beverages are somehow good for you. A standard 20-ounce bottle of a sport drink will contain 37.9 grams of added sugar. This is equivalent to 9.5 teaspoons of sugar.
Chocolate Milk
Milk is a nutritious drink, so therefore people think so is chocolate milk. One 8-ounce glass of chocolate milk contains 11.4 grams of added sugar, which equals out to be about 2.9 teaspoons of sugar.
Iced Tea
Tea is one of the most popular drinks. What a lot of people forget is that it is typically sweetened with sugar or syrup. The healthiest way to drink tea is to drink it black or unsweetened.
Vitaminwater
Vitaminwater is marked as healthy because it is known for its added vitamins. Just like other “health drinks,” Vitaminwater contains large amounts of added sugars. Vitaminwater has a zero sugar version, which is made with artificial sweeteners instead of sugar. Granted it is not perfect, it is better than drinking regular Vitaminwater.