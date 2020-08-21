Surprising Drinks That Contain Too Much Sugar

It’s obvious that the best thing to drink to keep you hydrated and healthy is water, but some people crave more flavor. There are a variety of drinks out there that are painted out to be healthy, but it’s important to know what ones are jam-packed full of sugar.  Here are five beverages that you might want to cut down on to reduce sugar in your diet.

    Fruit Juice

    While juice may contain vitamins and minerals, what they do not advertise is how much sugar it contains. There can be as much sugar in juice as there is in a bottle of coke. A lot of people think just because it is not soda, it’s healthy, but that is definitely not the case.

    Sports Drinks

    Drinks like Gatorade, Powerade, etc advertise themselves as being the drink for athletes. This leads people to think that these beverages are somehow good for you. A standard 20-ounce bottle of a sport drink will contain 37.9 grams of added sugar. This is equivalent to 9.5 teaspoons of sugar.

    Chocolate Milk

    Milk is a nutritious drink, so therefore people think so is chocolate milk. One 8-ounce glass of chocolate milk contains 11.4 grams of added sugar, which equals out to be about 2.9 teaspoons of sugar.

    Iced Tea

    Tea is one of the most popular drinks. What a lot of people forget is that it is typically sweetened with sugar or syrup. The healthiest way to drink tea is to drink it black or unsweetened.

    Vitaminwater

    Vitaminwater is marked as healthy because it is known for its added vitamins. Just like other “health drinks,” Vitaminwater contains large amounts of added sugars. Vitaminwater has a zero sugar version, which is made with artificial sweeteners instead of sugar. Granted it is not perfect, it is better than drinking regular Vitaminwater. 

If you’re thirsty, the best thing to opt for is water or sparkling water. You can flavor water with citrus fruit  If you have a hard time giving up sugary drinks, then start by moderating how much you drink them. That way, you can still drink what you want, but in moderation so that you are not overloading your body with sugar.

