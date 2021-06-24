Walking is so good for you! It's the easiest exercise there is and it can be done anywhere. Consider some of the social, physical, and mental benefits of walking highlighted in this blog, and hopefully, it inspires you to arrange a walk with your friends.

We Often Overlook Walking

It's so common to have a car, sometimes as early as 16 years of age. This can create a culture of regarding walking as something to overcome, not a form of exercise.

However, walking can not only be a fun activity to do with friends but can also be very healthy for the entire group in the long run.

Physical Benefits

According to the Better Health Channel, there can be some great health benefits like increasing your cardiovascular and pulmonary fitness, building stronger bones, and improving balance.

The Better Health Channel recommends at least 30 minutes of walking. However, if you find yourself walking with friends, the time will just fly, and before you know it hours have passed and you've all walked miles.

Mental Benefits

Walking for Health emphasizes the benefits walking has on mental health.

Physically active people have up to a 30% reduced risk of becoming depressed, and staying active helps those who are depressed recover.”

If all these benefits to walking interest you, the All Trails website can help you find trails around you. However, you don’t have to be limited to trails. Local parks, the boardwalk, and neighborhoods are great for walking too. Just be sure you are in a well-lit and safe area.