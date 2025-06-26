A third-grade teacher at Dr. William Mennies Elementary School in Vineland has been arrested after an investigation linked him to disturbing online activity involving child exploitation materials.

Gloucester County Man Behind Bars

James Adams, who lives in Washington Township, Gloucester County, was taken into custody this week after detectives executed a search warrant at his home.

Authorities say the arrest followed a digital forensics investigation that tracked social media messages containing child pornography back to Adams’ residence.

During Thursday’s raid, investigators seized multiple electronic devices from the home.

According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, one of the devices matched the make and model used to send the explicit content under investigation.

Law enforcement has not disclosed how long the investigation was ongoing, but say the digital trail clearly led to Adams.

South Jersey’s In Shock Over Allegations

This news has understandably sent shockwaves through the Vineland and Gloucester County communities.

As a longtime elementary school teacher, Adams had daily contact with young children. He reportedly even won a “staff member of the month” award.

The school district has not yet released an official statement.

Vineland Teacher In Custody

Adams is currently facing serious charges and remains in custody as the legal process unfolds.

He’s first due in court on Friday.

More details are expected to surface in the coming days as authorities analyze the seized devices.

