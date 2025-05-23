Can You Legally Spend The Night At Walmart In NJ?
If you’re road-tripping to the Jersey Shore in an RV this summer, you’re probably scouting for a safe, free overnight stop before you reach one of the shore's many campgrounds.
One popular hack you may be unfamiliar with... Walmart parking lots.
Before you throw it in park and hit the sack, here’s what you need to know about overnight parking at New Jersey Walmarts.
The Truth About Sleeping At Walmart
Not all Walmart stores in New Jersey allow overnight parking, but it’s not because they’re trying to be difficult.
Some stores don’t actually own the land they’re on. In those cases, the property owner might prohibit overnight stays.
Other times, it's up to the store manager, who has the final say on whether RVers can crash in the lot for the night.
Call Ahead for Peace of Mind
While most Walmarts in New Jersey are RV-friendly, it’s always smart to call ahead. Just ask for the store manager and let them know you’re passing through with your RV.
If they give the green light, you’re good to go. If not, it’s better to know before you roll in expecting to set up your temporary home for the night.
Walmart Isn’t Your Only Option
Many Planet Fitness locations also allow overnight parking for RVs, especially handy if you’ve got a Black Card membership (hello, showers).
Just like with Walmart, call first.
Don’t automatically assume it’s a yes. Usually with a quick phone call, you can sleep easy knowing your overnight stop is cool with management.
