Spirit Airlines continues to be the only full-time airline flying in or out of Atlantic City International Airport on a regular basis. (American Airlines does offer "service to Atlantic City", but that's via bus service between Atlantic City and Philadelphia.)

Spirit flies to and from many USA airports, but it's one Atlantic City-involved routes that's one of its busiest.

The Atlantic City Orlando connection

In a report published on Aviation A2Z, Spirit's Atlantic City to and from Orlando, Florida route has been named as one of Spirit's busiest domestic routes for 2025.

The study found that there are 140 flights a month between Atlantic City and Orlando - that's only one less flight per month than between Philadelphia and Orlando.

The Atlantic City/Orlando route is Spirit's 19th busiest route in the country, offering 25,711 seats per month between the two locations. That's easily the busiest route involving Atlantic City, and it's the only time Atlantic City is mentioned in Spirit's busiest 20 routes.

Spirit Airlines' busiest domestic route

The busiest Spirit route is between Burbank, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Spirit flies 243 flights each month between the two cities.

The rest of Spirit's top five domestic routes:

Atlanta/Fort Lauderdale - 230 flights.

New York (EWR)/Orlando - 230.

Las Vegas/San Diego - 230.

Fort Lauderdale/Houston - 196.

Living in the Atlantic City area, I love flying Spirit Airlines. I usually find it quick, easy, and cheap. Find out more here. Earlier this year, Spirit was named the nation's #1 airline.

SOURCE: Aviation A2Z

