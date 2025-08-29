The Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood is returning for its sixth year, taking place from June 18 to 21, 2026.

It's going to be four big days and nights of great country music - by the biggest stars - on the beach in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Tickets go on sale soon, but we have a chance for you to win tickets over the Labor Day Weekend!

Barefoot Country Music Fest Returns to Wildwood Beach in 2026

We've had five fabulous years of Barefoot, and 2026 promises to be great too! (Wait `til you hear who's headlining this year!)

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 5th at 10 am - and they won't last long. Last year, tickets sold out quickly!

The first headliner will be announced on Cat Country 107.3 on Friday, September 12th at 7:59 am. (Oh, you'll love who it is!)

Last year's performers included Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Rascal Flatts, Jordan Davis, Megan Moroney, Chris Jason, and dozens more.

Win 2026 Barefoot Passes Right Now

We have a chance for you to win a pair of passes now, before they go on sale. Fill in your information, and you're on your way to winning! Good Luck!

