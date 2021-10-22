As we say hello to the new year, many of us make resolutions to improve our health. Unfortunately, most people give up on their resolutions by mid-February. One reason for that? We try to overhaul our entire lives at one time.

One way to avoid being overwhelmed is to take small, simple steps that we can easily incorporate into our lives. This allows us to get used to doing that task daily. Once that becomes a habit, we can add another healthy habit. Here are some simple steps we can all take today to improve our lives.