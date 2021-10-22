7 Ways To Improve Your Well-Being That You Can Do Today
As we say hello to the new year, many of us make resolutions to improve our health. Unfortunately, most people give up on their resolutions by mid-February. One reason for that? We try to overhaul our entire lives at one time.
One way to avoid being overwhelmed is to take small, simple steps that we can easily incorporate into our lives. This allows us to get used to doing that task daily. Once that becomes a habit, we can add another healthy habit. Here are some simple steps we can all take today to improve our lives.
- 1
Drink A Glass of Water When You Wake Up
After sleeping for 8 hours your body will love a tall glass of water. Your body will feel immediately rehydrated which will be felt throughout the day in the form of cleaner energy and clarity. There are more benefits to drinking water than the space available in this blog. Try it tomorrow morning and watch your day change for the better.
- 2
Read An Hour a Day
I know what you're thinking “I don't have time.” If you really can't make time to read then try incorporating it into your schedule while doing other things.
I like to listen to podcasts and audiobooks while doing chores or driving because it saves me time and it makes chores or driving go by more quickly.
- 3
Get A Better Night's Sleep
Yes, you have heard it before, but are you really doing it? Sleep is how we recharge so by making sure that you get a good night's sleep you're doing your future self a favor. Set a good bedtime routine and wind down you go to be and stay off the cell phone or tablet. The blue light stimulates your brain and can keep you from falling asleep.
- 4
Take A Short Walk
A walk around the block is better than nothing This is just good for your health, our bodies are like machines but we have to keep using them to make sure everything works right and will keep working.
- 5
Learn A Language
Okay, maybe you cannot do this one in a day, but you can certainly work toward learning a language every day. Many language apps only require 15-30 minutes a day. Studies show learning a new language can help your brain stay sharp.
- 6
Take Care of Your Skin
Our skin is the largest organ in our body. Be sure to remove makeup and thoroughly clean and moisturize your face before bed, and don't forget to use a moisturizer with sunscreen when you wake up. Even on cloudy days or in winter months, we are still exposed to UV radiation.
- 7
Spend Time with Friends
People who spend time with family and friends find healthier ways to cope with stress. Having a good relationship with marital partners, adult children, siblings, and friends contributes to positive health effects. The emotional support provided by social ties enhances your psychological well-being.