Be Prepared For That Holiday Road Trip
Tis the season where everyone is traveling to see family and friends this holiday season, which can make it more dangerous on the road.
We should always make sure our vehicles are in the proper condition for a road trip, which includes tire checks, break checks, all light indicators, and lastly our windshield wipers. Besides your daily routine checks we have all the tips that could help keep you alive on the road that include driver fitness, defensive driving behavior, and emergency stops and accidents.
Whether we are heading to grandma’s house or a driving to a favorite vacation spot to celebrate holidays with family or friends, we can make sure we get there safely. Here are some simple tips to help make the drive a smooth and safe one.
- 1
Get Enough Sleep
It is very important to get the appropriate amount of sleep, which is 7-9 hours, before driving behind the wheel of a car. Drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as drunk driving.
- 2
No Tailgating
You might be in a hurry to get to the celebration, but t is important to give yourself follow-distance on the road. Always leave at least a car space of room just in case someone just happens to stop quickly. Your best bet, leave early and avoid rushing.
- 3
Charge Your Phone
Make sure your phone is not dead or on its way to dying if you are on the road. If something happens to you it is very important to be make those very important cell phone calls. Consider bringing a portable charger. If your car dies along with your phone, it will not be a happy holiday.
- 4
Fuel Up
Make sure you fill up the tank before embarking on your journey. You might want to just get on the road, with the thought that you will fill up along the way. With holiday traffic, you never know if you will be stuck and sitting for a while, which can certainly drain your tank.
- 5
Prepare for Road Challenges
If it is snowing, raining, or even a little foggy outside it is very important that you take your time. Make sure your wipers are in good working condition and that you have an ice scraper in the car.
- 6
Pack Emergency Items
Something we should alway have in our car is an emergency kit. Pack a bag with a first aid kit, flare, flashlight, water, portable phone charger, water and a blanket. You never know if you will get stuck on the road. If you need any of these items, you will be glad you had them.
- 7
Get Car and Tires Checked
This seems obvious, but many people set out on a long journey, only to find their car is not ready for the trip. Check your tires, oil and antifreeze. Make sure your maintenance is up-to-date.
- 8
Take an Accident Photo
If you ever get into an accident make sure the scene is safe to get out of your car. Take pictures of the scene and cars involved. This can help with your claim through your auto insurance company.