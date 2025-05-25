Bulldozers, cranes, men with hammers: they're all signs of exciting construction projects underway along a short stretch of the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township.

New businesses, re-opening businesses, and improving businesses all mean good news for the economy and good news for the community.

Big building going up in EHT

A large structure popped up out of nowhere on the Black Horse Pike a few weeks ago. It's at the U-Haul/storage facility business. We're assuming it'll be some sort of large-item storage facility. Read more about this project here.

Why is the land is being cleared on the Black Horse Pike?

Just west of Ridge Avenue, a big patch of land is beling cleared. It's almost across the Pike from Storybook Land.

What's going there?

According to a sign, it'll be the new home of All-Zone Heating, Cooling, and Electrical, and All-Zone Construction.

Matt Blatt Kia remodels

Matt Blatt Kia, a longtime staple on the Black Horse Pike, is remodeling its showroom. As construction continues at this popular dealership, business is continuing as usual.

When will Touch of Italy reopen?

Construction has been going on for several months at the Touch of Italy restaurant on the Pike.

A fire two years ago caused the iconic EHT location to close. It appears construction is moving closer to the restaurant's reopening at some point. We've reached out about a re-opening date, but have not received a response.

All of these projects are happening within about a mile of each other on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township.

