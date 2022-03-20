Our daily cup of coffee may be doing more for us than providing that morning boost. The health benefits of coffee has long been a hot topic, with advocates praising its antioxidant activity and brain-boosting ability, and others detailing it's downsides such as insomnia and increased blood pressure. But as science evolves, so does the information. There is evidence that brings a wealth of good news for us coffee lovers. Here are five reasons drinking coffee may be healthier for you than you thought.

More Health Updates!

More Health Updates!