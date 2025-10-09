You may have seen that there's a lot going on this fall in Wildwood. Part of the boardwalk has been ripped up and is being replaced with an all new surface.

The boardwalk re-do in not part of their Halloween celebration, but the Wildwoods do have a number of events planned for the spookiest time of the year.

Celebrate Halloween Season in Wildwood, New Jersey

Plans have been revealed for the Halloween season in the Wildwoods. Here's a look at what's happening.

*The North Wildwood Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Block Party is taking place Saturday, October 25th. From 5:30 - 7:00 pm, activities will take place on Olde New Jersey Avenue. Families are invited to bring their decorated cars, and kids in costume can visit each car for treats. Prizes will be award for best decorated cars. Find out more and register here.

*The Greater Wildwood Elks Haunted House is taking place the same night, Saturday, October 25th. Trick or Treaters of all ages can visit the house at the Elks Lodge located at 109 West 1st Avenue in North Wildwood from 5:30 - 8:00 pm. Get more info here.

*The Byrne Community Center in Wildwood will host a haunted gym on Halloween night, October 31st, from 5 - 9pm. More details here.

Happy Halloween! For the kids, keep it safe and fun!

