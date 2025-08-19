Wildwood Police And Beach Patrol Ban Swimming During Hurricane Erin
Don’t count on any beach days this week. Hurricane Erin has other plans.
If you’re like me, trying to savor every last bit of summer before school buses start rolling and pumpkin spice everything takes over, well, this week’s not going to be too great.
Hurricane Erin is canceling your beach plans. That is, at least for this week.
No Swimming At Wildwood Beaches
The Wildwood Police Department has issued a public warning via Facebook, confirming that swimming is currently prohibited on all Wildwood beaches.
The Wildwood Beach Patrol has flagged the surf conditions as extremely dangerous due to the effects of Hurricane Erin churning offshore.
- READ MORE: New Data Reveals NJ's Most Flood-Prone Areas
The ban isn’t just during lifeguard hours. Even after-hours swimming is off-limits right now, so don’t think about sneaking in for a sunset dip.
It’s All About Your Safety
This is more than just an inconvenience, it’s about keeping you (and our first responders) safe during the crazy conditions the hurricane will bring.
Riptides and heavy surf make the water unpredictable and rescue operations riskier than usual. It’s simply NOT worth it.
Skipping A Few Beach Days Won’t Kill You
Yes, we’re all itching to soak up the sun while we still can. But for now, your best bet is to enjoy the beach from the sand. Honestly, it's so chilly out this week, it'd be better to find something else to do until conditions clear up. We’ll likely see that later this week.
Let’s all do our part and give the beach patrol a break, shall we? They’ll let us know when it’s safe to dive back in.
Until then, stay dry, stay smart, and keep your beach bag packed for sunnier days ahead.
2025 Atlantic Tropical Storm & Hurricane Names
20 Items You Need to Have in Your ‘Hurricane Box’
Gallery Credit: TSM Lafayette