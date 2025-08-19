Don’t count on any beach days this week. Hurricane Erin has other plans.

If you’re like me, trying to savor every last bit of summer before school buses start rolling and pumpkin spice everything takes over, well, this week’s not going to be too great.

Get our free mobile app

Hurricane Erin is canceling your beach plans. That is, at least for this week.

No Swimming In Wildwood Due To Hurricane Erin Photo by Noah Negishi on Unsplash loading...

No Swimming At Wildwood Beaches

The Wildwood Police Department has issued a public warning via Facebook, confirming that swimming is currently prohibited on all Wildwood beaches.

The Wildwood Beach Patrol has flagged the surf conditions as extremely dangerous due to the effects of Hurricane Erin churning offshore.

The ban isn’t just during lifeguard hours. Even after-hours swimming is off-limits right now, so don’t think about sneaking in for a sunset dip.

It’s All About Your Safety

This is more than just an inconvenience, it’s about keeping you (and our first responders) safe during the crazy conditions the hurricane will bring.

Riptides and heavy surf make the water unpredictable and rescue operations riskier than usual. It’s simply NOT worth it.

No Swimming In Wildwood Until The Passing Of Hurricane Erin Photo by Chicago Cameraslinger on Unsplash loading...

Skipping A Few Beach Days Won’t Kill You

Yes, we’re all itching to soak up the sun while we still can. But for now, your best bet is to enjoy the beach from the sand. Honestly, it's so chilly out this week, it'd be better to find something else to do until conditions clear up. We’ll likely see that later this week.

Let’s all do our part and give the beach patrol a break, shall we? They’ll let us know when it’s safe to dive back in.

Until then, stay dry, stay smart, and keep your beach bag packed for sunnier days ahead.

2025 Atlantic Tropical Storm & Hurricane Names Here are the names that the National Weather Service will use for tropical storms and hurricanes threatening the Atlantic in 2025