Men, It’s Okay to Feel Your Emotions

As we celebrate Father's day, it is important for men to take a moment to assess their physical as well as mental health.

According to the National Institutes of Health, when it comes to emotional health, women are more expressive while men have a more physiological response, meaning emotions affect blood pressure and cortisol levels directly. However, we don’t need a study to tell us that men and women cope with emotions differently. While norms are certainly changing, there is still the stigma that the man is supposed to be the tough guy and hold back emotions. Having no outlets to manage stress can lead to anger, frustration, alcohol or substance use, and even physical abuse. Men you need to know it is okay to share your thoughts and feelings. We’ve got four steps to help you deal with your emotions and pay more attention to your mental and emotional health.