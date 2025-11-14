As someone who spends a lot of time outdoors during the warmer months here in South Jersey, this freaks me out.

A seemingly healthy 47-year-old man in New Jersey has become the first confirmed death linked to the rare “meat allergy” triggered by a tick bite. According to a new study from the University of Virginia School of Medicine and media reports, he collapsed at a backyard barbecue after eating a hamburger.

Tick Meat Allergy Photo by David Todd McCarty on Unsplash loading...

What Is The Tick Meat Allergy?

The allergy is called Alpha‑gal syndrome (AGS) and is caused by a bite from the Lone Star tick. When it bites you, it injects a sugar molecule into your body. Later, when that person eats meat like beef, pork or lamb, their immune system can go into full-fledged allergic reaction.

In his case, the man first got violently ill after a steak while on a camping trip, then two weeks later he ate a burger at a BBQ and died a few hours later.

Tick On Skin Photo by Erik Karits on Unsplash loading...

This Tick-Borne Allergy Is No Joke

This isn’t just another tick bite story. It’s a real and tragic wake-up call. The allergy doesn’t always hit immediately after eating. It can strike 3 to 5 hours later with symptoms like stomach pain, vomiting, hives or worse.

If you’re hanging out in the woods, weeding in a garden, camping, or just sitting on a patio near trees, the tick risk is alive and well. Especially in our part of New Jersey, where ticks like these are increasingly common.

Tick in Test Tube Photo by Marino Linic on Unsplash loading...

How To Protect Yourself

Since you might never see the tick bite (often the larvae look like chigger bites around ankles), it’s crucial to take tick precautions:

Wear long sleeves and pants if you’re in woodsy, brushy, or deer-heavy zones.

Use EPA-approved tick repellent.

After being outdoors, check your body and clothing (including ankles and behind knees).

Shower or wash within 2 hours of being outside if you can.

Whatever you do, if you get weird bites or notice unexplained stomach pain hours after eating meat, don’t brush it off. Ask your doctor about AGS.

It’s not just about Lyme or other tick illnesses anymore. The idea that a tick bite could lead to being allergic to a burger and even die? That’s wild, devastating and a true crisis moment for public-health awareness. Let’s all be smarter out there.

