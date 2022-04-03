Tips to Push Through That Workout

We've all been there before. You finally convinced yourself it was time to get more active. For the first few weeks you're riding high on motivation but eventually, that fades. It happens quite often. In fact, only 60 percent of Americans exercise regularly—and that includes walks and other leisure activities.

One of the biggest obstacles is taking on too much at once. We are so excited to get started that we go full throttle and then we are not able to keep up with the rigorous schedule we set for ourselves. Another obstacle is doing something we really detest. For instance, if you hate running, don’t run. There are many other ways to get some cardio fitness.

Also, change how you view exercise and think of it as movement. Just find some way to move your body every day. However, if you struggle to get through your workout, we have three ways to push through the invisible wall and squeeze every last drop out of your fitness program.

