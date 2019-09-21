Goodbye summer! Yes, I know, it is officially still summer, but when Labor Day comes to an end and the kids go back to school, our mind makes that automatic switch from summer to fall.

As the weather gets cooler, the leaves change colors, and the sun sets earlier, we begin to accept that we are heading toward autumn. For those of us who love summer, it is hard to say goodbye, but there are some positives to the fall season. The weather is a little cooler, vacations, summer visitors, and overeating at cookouts or parties have all come to an end.

That makes it a perfect time to turn our attention once again to our own well-being Whether it is making that long overdue doctor appointment, getting back on a regular sleep schedule or sampling some of the autumn produce, we can turn the transition from summer to fall into something beneficial to our body and mind.

Here are five helpful tips we can follow as we transition from summer to fall.