Here’s another reason we need to cut back on sugar. In addition to being linked to many health issues and chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity, eating too much-added sugar is a factor in cognitive decline. Research shows that a sugar-laden diet can lead to poor memory. For example, one study of more than 4,000 people found that those with a higher intake of sugary beverages like soda had poorer memories on average compared to people who consumed less sugar.

We know sugar is in donuts and candy, but hidden sugar can be found in a lot of food items, even those that are not sweet. From marinara sauce to peanut butter, added sugar is in the most unexpected products. Many people rely on quick, processed foods for meals and snacks. Since these products often contain added sugar, it makes up a large proportion of their daily calorie intake. So read labels, eat less processed food, and be aware of your sugar consumption. Cutting back on sugar not only helps your body but can also improve your brain.

However, sugar is extremely addictive, and kicking the sugar habit can be challenging. Here are five ways to reduce sugar cravings.