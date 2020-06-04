Fuzzy Brain? Another Reason to Kick the Sugar Habit. Here’s The Top 5 Ways To Reduce Cravings
Here’s another reason we need to cut back on sugar. In addition to being linked to many health issues and chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity, eating too much-added sugar is a factor in cognitive decline. Research shows that a sugar-laden diet can lead to poor memory. For example, one study of more than 4,000 people found that those with a higher intake of sugary beverages like soda had poorer memories on average compared to people who consumed less sugar.
We know sugar is in donuts and candy, but hidden sugar can be found in a lot of food items, even those that are not sweet. From marinara sauce to peanut butter, added sugar is in the most unexpected products. Many people rely on quick, processed foods for meals and snacks. Since these products often contain added sugar, it makes up a large proportion of their daily calorie intake. So read labels, eat less processed food, and be aware of your sugar consumption. Cutting back on sugar not only helps your body but can also improve your brain.
However, sugar is extremely addictive, and kicking the sugar habit can be challenging. Here are five ways to reduce sugar cravings.
- 1
Say Goodbye To Soda
Those delicious fizzy carbonated drinks have a ton of sugar in them. The more sugar we intake the more likely we are to crave sugar. Soda consumption plays a role in why Americans consume too much sugar on average. Remember, according to The University of California in San Francisco, the average American consumes about 20 teaspoons of sugar a day. Try your best to avoid the soda and find a healthier substitute like drinking more water. Did you know that staying hydrated can also curb sugar cravings? It's true... the next time you have a sweet tooth try drinking a few glasses of water instead of indulging in pop!
- 2
Eat Fresh Fruit
Fruit can be very sweet, however, the sugar in fruits is much safer to consume because it's natural. Too much of anything is not good so always be mindful of how much fruit you eat. Just remember, you always have options! Say no to the fruit snacks and say yes to the apple. Our bodies tend to feel more nourished when we replace sugars for healthier substitutes. Once you bite into that fruit you will almost immediately feel satisfied and not thinking twice about the junk food you were getting ready to consume. In fact, you will be overjoyed that you didn't.
- 3
Stabilize Blood Sugar
Eating more greens, nuts, and seeds will help to balance your blood sugar. Also, nuts tend to curb sugar cravings as well as general food cravings. A handful of almonds as a snack mid-day can hold you over just in time to have a nice balanced meal in the evening. Eating several small but healthy meals throughout your day instead of just the three main courses of the day will help to stabilize your blood sugar.
- 4
Find Your Mental Discipline
Our minds are powerful tools. Being able to curb those sugar cravings also begins in the mind by having the discipline to make healthier choices when those freshly baked chocolate chip cookies are calling your name. Self-control starts with having your mind made up to limit sugary foods. Sometimes depending on our emotional health, we tend to crave sugar because it gives us comfort hence the term "comfort foods". Your emotional health is just as important as your overall health. Having an awareness of your body's emotional health will help avoid indulging in junky foods. Once we become aware of why our bodies are craving sugar, we can begin to kick that craving to the curb.
- 5
Find A Hobby
What is something you love to do? Sometimes we eat sugar simply because it makes us feel good. Try replacing that sweet treat for a fun hobby. By doing something you enjoy each day you can gradually replace that temporary feel-good sensation we get from eating sweets with partaking in activities that make us feel just as good if not better.