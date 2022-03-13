Why Music Is Good for Your Mental Health
They say music is the greatest art form.No matter the genre, music can speak volumes and help you get through tough times during your life. Whether you play an instrument or love collecting r and listening to the radio, music is such a vital part of our lives. When it comes to our mental health, music has endless benefits. Research shows that music can help with depression, trauma, grief, and anxiety to name a few. Here are some of the ways music can improve your brain function and mental health.
- 1
Improves Cognitive Performance
Music that is played in the background that is upbeat and positive can improve cognitive behavior in older adults. Music led to improvement in processing speed that is upbeat while a mixture of downbeat and upbeat music led to memory benefits.
- 2
Relieves Stress
Music has long been coping mechanism to help with stress. It can help soothe the mind and promote relaxation. Listening to music can have an positive effect on the autonomic nervous system.
- 3
May Reduce Symptoms of Depression
Music and music therapy is a low-risk and safe way to cope with depression and anxiety in people who suffer from dementia, Parkinson's, and stroke. . The type of music can also play a big part.
Classical and meditation music offers the greatest mood-boosting benefits, while heavy metal and techno music are ineffective and even detrimental.